Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

£10m player says he wants to sign for Newcastle United, mentions Georginio Wijnaldum

Subhankar Mondal
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto shields the ball from Newcastle United's Jetro Willems
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jetro Willems joined Newcastle United on loan in the summer of 2019.

Jetro Willems of Newcastle United reacts to an injury during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea FC at St. James Park on January 18, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...

Jetro Willems has said on Twitter that he wants to sign a permanent contract with Newcastle United.

The Eintracht Frankfurt-owned player has added that Newcastle first made contact with him when Georginio Wijnaldum moved to the Magpies.

The 29-year-old Netherlands international midfielder, now at Liverpool, joined the Magpies from PSV in 2015.

 

Willems, who can operate as a left-back or as a left wing-back, moved to Newcastle on a season-long loan deal from German club Frankfurt in the summer of 2019.

However, the 26-year-old suffered a season-ending knee injury back in January.

Stats

Willems made 18 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Newcastle this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

According to Bild, Frankfurt want £10 million as transfer fee for Willems (click here to read more).

According to ESPN FC, PCP Capital Partners, the Saudi-backed consortium, are on the verge of buying the Magpies from current owner Mike Ashley.

Uncertainty

Football in England is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

Amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis, not many clubs will be willing to - or able to - spend a lot of money this summer.

It also remains to be seen when the summer transfer window opens.

Jetro Willems of Newcastle United arrives at the ground before the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea FC at St. James Park on January 18, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch