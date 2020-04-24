World Cup winner claims interest from Celtic, Rangers and Daniel Levy

Glasgow Rangers, Celtic and Tottenham Hotspur wanted him in 2004, claims Rivaldo.

Rivaldo has told The Scottish Sun that both Rangers and Celtic wanted to sign him in his playing days.

The Brazil legend, who won La Liga twice with Barcelona, the Champions League once with AC Milan and the World Cup in 2002, is widely considered as one of the greatest players to grace the game.

Rivaldo has disclosed that Celtic wanted to sign him in 2004 when he was a free agent after leaving Milan, and the 48-year-old - who could operate as an attacking midfielder or as a forward - has claimed that the Hoops’ bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers also wanted him.

The Brazilian has added that there was even a meeting with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

Rivaldo told The Scottish Sun: "Yep, I remember that Celtic were interested in me back then. I do not remember if we ever met to discuss it.

“I think Celtic sent an offer, like many other clubs at that time. I had meetings at Manchester, London and Liverpool.

“Sir Alex Ferguson was interested as well as Tottenham, we even had a meeting with Daniel Levy and Liverpool, Gerard Houlier called me.”

Rivaldo added: "Rangers were also interested in me at that moment in my career and I appreciated their interest.”

Current situation

The Premier League and the Scottish Premiership are suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

Celtic are 13 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, although the Gers have a game in hand.

Tottenham are eighth in the Premier League table and are challenging for a Champions League place.