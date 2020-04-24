Will XCOM Chimera Squad be on PS4, Xbox One? Release date wanted by console gamers!

PS4 and Xbox One gamers want a release date for XCOM Chimera Squad but will the game ever be on consoles?

XCOM Chimera Squad is now available on Steam at a ridiculously modest and steal of a price, and the game has largely been praised for adding personality despite feeling less personal. However, while the game is available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gamers don't have a release date and are left wondering if it will ever be on consoles.

Not to be confused with XCOM 3 which is mostly only receiving what we want to see articles as opposed to news, XCOM Chimera Squad is a standalone game that takes place five-years after the events of the second entry.

Although it's not the official third entry, fans on PS4 and Xbox One will still want to play it, so below you'll discover everything there is to know about a potential release date and whether or not it will arrive on consoles.

Is XCOM Chimera Squad on PS4 and Xbox One?

No, XCOM Chimera Squad is not available on PS4 or Xbox One.

In addition to PS4 and Xbox One, XCOM Chimera Squad is not available on Nintendo Switch either as it's only on PC.

Sony and Microsoft console gamers will obviously be disappointed to miss out on the standalone entry, but there is reason to believe that it could eventually make the switch to consoles at a later date.

Will XCOM Chimera Squad be released on PS4 and Xbox One?

There is no release date for when XCOM Chimera Squad could land on PS4 or Xbox One.

However, despite the lack of a release date, it's possible that XCOM Chimera Squad will join PS4 and Xbox One later in the year.

Although nothing has been announced by 2K or Fixaris Games in regard to either consoles, XCOM 2 did land on Sony and Microsoft's systems a few months after it had already debuted on PC.

It's possible that the same could happen with Chimera Squad meaning console gamers shouldn't give up hope unless a port is officially ruled out.

With that being said, this is strictly estimated and wishful thinking so don't treat a PS4 and Xbox One release date as a foregone conclusion.