Will Newcastle United get further than Leeds United in pursuit of world class star?

Leeds and Newcastle have both been linked with Edinson Cavani in 2020.

Edinson Cavani being pursued by Leeds United is the type of transfer story which seems scarcely believable. But when the source is none other than the Leeds owner, you have to take his word for it that he tried.

Andrea Radrizzani told Gianluca di Marzio last month how he made an approach for Cavani in the January transfer window.

Unfortunately for Leeds, the move didn't get off the ground.

Radrizzani said: "Cavani? The president had given me the willingness to check the interest with the player's brother. But the negotiation never flew."

Now Newcastle United are reported to be showing the same ambition of signing the Uruguayan, who is set to become a free agent this summer.

ESPN report Cavani is on Newcastle's shortlist as they plan a new era under new ownership once their takeover is approved.

Signing Cavani is going to be really difficult.

Firstly there is the financial side to square off, with Cavani likely requiring a large signing on fee in addition to hefty wages and a two-year length of contract at minimum.

Secondly there is the sporting side. Is he really convinced by Newcastle's ambition? He will likely have offers from teams in the Champions League too.

Newcastle may have the finances to meet his demands, but the sporting aspect is going to be more difficult.

But it would be good for Newcastle if they could at least secure a meeting with him and hold talks.

Leeds didn't even get this far, being summarily dismissed by his agent.

Simply getting far along in negotiations would be a good step for Newcastle, and will make other big name players take them seriously too.