‘Why not?’: Claim fan favourite could make Newcastle return, Everton also in frame

Could Rafael Benitez be set for Newcastle United or Everton in the future?

Well-known football journalist Guillem Balague has said on his YouTube channel that Rafael Benitez would be open to taking charge of Newcastle United or Everton.

Balague believes that under new ownership, Benitez could be tempted to leave his current managerial role at Chinese Super League club Dalian Professional and move back to Newcastle.

The Spaniard was in charge of the Magpies from March 2016 until the summer of 2019.

Newcastle fans absolutely love and adore him, and Balague has said that Benitez would be open to coming back to St. James’ Park.

Balague has added that the former Real Madrid and Liverpool manager would also be open to taking charge of Everton in the future.

According to The Shields Gazette, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has agreed a £300 million deal for Newcastle in conjunction with financier Amanda Staveley and billionaire property investors David and Simon Reuben.

Carlo Ancelotti is doing a good job at Everton at the moment, and it is very unlikely that the Merseyside outfit will dismiss him anytime soon.

Balague said on his YouTube channel, as transcribed by The Chronicle: “Newcastle again? Why not? Under new stewardship but I believe right now that he hasn't heard anything at all.

"So that possibility does not seem to be imminent. By why not? They loved him there and he loved Newcastle.”

Balague added: “I feel as though he would be good coming back, even at Everton. Why not? If they convince him one day. He’s got unfinished business at Liverpool but that will be very difficult to attend to.”