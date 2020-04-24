Why is WWE 2K21 cancelled? New WWE game for 2020 could be announced soon!

Some fans are wondering why WWE 2K21 has been cancelled meanwhile 2K could be about to announce an entirely new and different WWE game for 2020.

WWE 2K20 was absolutely awful. There were dozens of terrifying glitches and bugs at launch, the gameplay was a shadow of 2K19, and the only saving grace was that its career mode was as unintentionally bad and funny as Tommy Wiseau's The Room. However, when it comes to later in the year, there won't be a WWE 2K21 at all as it has been cancelled. While this might be upsetting for the diehard loyalists, 2K have promised that exciting news is on the horizon. And it could be an entirely new and different WWE game for 2020.

As previously mentioned, WWE 2K20 was a critical disaster as it received some of the lowest scores and PlayStation 4 fans were quick to get refunds because of all its game-breaking bugs and glitches. Not to mention fans were also disappointed that there was still no GM Mode with the only marketed new features being mixed tag team matches and DLC gimmick storylines that were hopelessly bad.

If you were somehow looking forward to WWE 2K21 and are wondering why it has been cancelled, below you'll discover everything that has been reported. In addition, you'll also discover what new WWE game could be announced for 2020.

Why has WWE 2K21 been cancelled?

WWE 2K21 is reportedly cancelled according to the WWE interim chief financial officer.

No specific reason has been provided for why WWE 2K21 has been cancelled, but it could be because 2K were disappointed with 2K20 selling poorly.

Take-Two Interactive reportedly said back in February during their third-quarter earnings call that they were disappointed with the game's sales and quality (via DualShockers).

However, while admitting they were disappointed with the game, Take-Two's Executive Chairman and CEO, Strauss Zelnick, did state that “The WWE brand continues to expand worldwide, and there remains a substantial long-term opportunity to grow our WWE 2K series”.

In addition to the disappointing sales of WWE 2K20 for Take-Two Interactive, DualShockers further noted that game's poor performance could have affected WWE also as in the company's fourth-quarter 2019 report there was a decrease in revenue from $32.8 million to $30.8 million with video game royalties cited as the cause.

This isn't the official reason given for WWE 2K21's cancellation, but either way it could be a massive blessing for the franchise in regard to quality.

Not having to release an annual entry for this year could allow Visual Concepts to fix all of the issues that plagued 2K20 at launch, as well as improve graphics for the next-gen and implement game-changing features that have been clamoured for such as GM Mode.

We will be sharing details on the future of the WWE 2K franchise as well as some exciting news on Monday at 7:00 a.m. PT. — #WWE2K20 (@WWEgames) April 24, 2020

Will there be a new WWE game in 2020?

It's possible that there will still be a new WWE game in 2020.

Despite the cancellation of WWE 2K21, a new WWE game for 2020 could be announced soon.

Justin Leeper, a former writer for the WWE video games, did say in a YouTube video (via Polygon) that WWE 2K21 was cancelled and this has turned out to be true.

The former writer also stated that 2K would publish "a different kind of WWE game from a different kind of game developer that's not visual concepts".

To coincide with this theory, 2K have announced that the future of the WWE 2K series will be revealed on Monday along with other exciting news.

It's possible that they will announce the 2K series will continue next year with WWE 2K22, and that a new standalone game will be released this year.

As for what this game could be, it could be anything from something on consoles to on mobile. However, Xavier Woods did say awhile back that he would hopefully reveal news about GM Mode in two-to-three months and that this revelation had nothing to do with WWE 2K20.

I shall be extremely clear. I have no idea if it's going to be in 2k20. My last tweet was not in reference to that game at all. But please do enjoy 2k20 and all that has to offer, there is some interesting stuff in it this year https://t.co/holgzZrGPw — Austin Creed - Future King (@XavierWoodsPhD) August 5, 2019

So, from a wishful thinking perspective, maybe the new game is a standalone general manger simulator?

We'll just have to wait until Monday to find out. Fingers crossed.