Who is TikTok’s Big Baby? Fat-shaming has reached new lows

Four days ago TikTok user @kat.027 posted a photo of her child playing and having fun, and within minutes received thousands of comments bullying the child for his size.

The video racked up a whopping 12.9 million views and the baby, named 'Big Baby' by internet users around the world, has been the target of hateful comments.

Some may argue the comments about his size are jokes, as most are, and are merely a part of internet culture but many have forgotten this child is just that: a child, and should not have to face fat shaming and personal comments at his young age, especially as he is not actually a baby, and not overweight.

Who is TikTok's Big Baby?

The baby in the video, is in fact, not a baby. He is three years old and called Gavin, which would explain his visible teeth and perhaps his size too. Users may have assumed he was a young baby due to the fact he is wearing just a pair of white pants which somewhat resemble a nappy, and his hair is light, making it appear he had the head sheen of a young baby.

Gavin's mum responded to hateful comments by explaining that Gavin is a 'healthy three year old' and is even predicted to grow to at least six foot three when he grows up.

Big tiktok baby is what my sleep paralysis demon would look like if I ever see him — ً (@gaboandre_) 23 April 2020

Why are people calling him fat?

Nearly all the comments on the video of Gavin were about his size, some were jokes such as 'will he sell me car insurance?' and 'this baby looks like he already has an office job and a perfect credit score', while others were just plain nasty. One user commented 'and yet, another baby I want to roundhouse kick' while another put 'my baby fever has left the chat' and 'this is the most dangerous baby in the world'.

The culture of fat shaming is so ingrained into society, there were thousands of comments saying 'I ran to the comment section', already aware of the bullying this child was going to face from viewers all over the world.

Some users commented their support for Gavin, saying 'This baby is CUTE, we're not going to bully ANOTHER sweet little baby', while another also commented their support with 'All these comments are mean. Your child is beautiful. And looks like he has a beautiful soul. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise'. Gavin's mum liked the comment.