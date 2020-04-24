What year is Gangs of London set? Sky series explores crime in the capital

Christopher Weston
Gangs of London
Chris Weston Profile
Christopher Weston

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The series has earned widespread praise, but what year is Gangs of London set?

As a new decade begins, the gangster genre continues to triumph. 

The 2010s saw some excellent cinematic efforts, including the likes of Legend, The Irishman, Black Mass, Lawless, Killing Them Softly and Animal Kingdom

However, the best arguably came in 2014, courtesy of The Raid 2

This ambitious sequel followed up the success of Gareth Evans' 2011 martial-arts masterpiece The Raid, which boasts some of the best action sequences in recent memory. When the sequel was announced, nobody thought it could top the first... they were wrong. It was bigger, bolder and offered a gangster narrative which felt reminiscent of a wealth of crime classics. 

Hopes were obviously high when Gareth announced that he'd be making the leap to television with Gangs of London, once again exploring criminal hierarchies. 

So, when is the series set? 

Gangs of London

What year is Gangs of London set?

  • Gangs of London is set in the present day.  

This is highlighted by the Express and is evident from some of the technology and so forth which appears on-screen throughout the episodes. 

If we had to pinpoint a specific year it was set, we'd have to say 2019. This is because, according to the Express, filming took place in late 2018 and into 2019, with much of the shoot taking place in London. 

So, the intention was likely to tie the narrative in with the time of shooting. However, the specific year isn't really integral to the plot; it's just worth knowing that it's a modern tale, rather than something like Simon Rumley's Once Upon a Time in London, which explores English gangsters Billy Hill and Jack Comer. 

Gareth Evans talks Gangs of London

In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Gareth Evans began to speak of the team's intentions when it came to presenting a very different version of London:

"We wanted to abandon in some way the touristy elements of London... One thing that was really important to us was to create a city that feels grounded but also mythic at the same time. In a few scenes, especially in the first episode, we got to go from open-area spaces where people congregate, but then go, 'What does it look like behind that one window of a shop that always seems closed, is there a cellar, where does that go?'"

This attitude strikes us as key when exploring the capital's criminal underbelly in such violent fashion, and interestingly, he describes the process as "Gotham-izing". 

Gareth Evans attends the Photocall of Netflixs 'Apostle' at Auditorio Melia during Sitges Film Festival 2018 on October 5, 2018 in Sitges, Spain.

Fans praise Gangs of London

If you're yet to see the series in its entirety, it's available to stream courtesy of Now TV and Sky TV. 

A number of fans have already taken to Twitter to offer their praise; some are still working through while others made quick work of it. 

Check out a selection of tweets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

In other news, Pippa Bennett-Warner shines in Gangs of London.

