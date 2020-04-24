What is TikTok’s Stand Up Challenge? Warning* only for fitness fanatics!

TikTok challenges are getting harder and harder and the Stand Up challenge isn't one for the faint hearted. To give it a go all you need is a strong partner, a core made of steel and excellent balance.

The challenge sees people jumping on their partner's back as they move from lying on the ground, to fully standing up without falling off or losing their balance.

If that doesn't sound challenging enough, you have to do it all in time to a song as well as matching the beats!

What is the TikTok Stand Up Challenge?

The challenge is set to the song 'Woah' by Krypto9095, and each time the song says the word 'woah' you have to jump up, and then land swiftly on your partner who has moved into another position. One video, which has racked up a whopping 21.3 million likes features the woman finishing off the challenge by backflipping off of her partners shoulders, as well as dancing along to the music whilst balancing on his back.

A much more relatable video is Frankie and Wayne Bridge giving the challenge a go, which ended with Frankie falling off Wayne's back right at the first step, captioned 'nailed it'.

How to do the TikTok Stand Up Challenge

Firstly, grab a partner and make sure they are strong enough!

Get your partner to lie on the floor, on their stomach

Stand on their back and play the song

On the first beat jump up

As you jump up the person on the floor needs to go onto all fours and you need to land on their back

On the next beat jump again, this time your partner need to stand up onto their feet, with their back bent over and flat and their hands touching the floor for support

Once again, you should land on their back

On the next beat jump again, your partner will stand up higher, bringing their hands off the floor but keeping their back flat

Land on their back

Jump again, in time with the beat and your partner will stand up straight

You will need to land on their shoulders

Now smile, hit post and give yourself a pat on the back.