Liverpool

Premier League

‘Very dangerous player’: Some Liverpool fans’ transfer hopes reportedly crushed

Subhankar Mondal
Gary Cahill of Chelsea steps in to separate the warring Ryan Mason of Tottenham Hotspur and Willian of Chelsea during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham...
Chelsea winger Willian has been linked with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Willian of Chelsea in action during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on April 8, 2018 in London, England.

Some Liverpool fans on Twitter want the club to sign Chelsea attaching midfielder Willian, but latest report suggests that they will be disappointed.

Sport has claimed that Willian is in talks with Liverpool over a move to Anfield on a free transfer.

The Brazil international, who can also operate as a winger, is out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the season.

Some Liverpool fans are excited at the prospect of the 31-year-old linking up with manager Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, as shown on Twitter below.

However, The Liverpool Echo has claimed that the Merseyside outfit will not be signing Willian this summer.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Willian has made 21 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea so far this season, scoring five goals and providing five assists in the process.

The attacker also made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for the London club this campaign, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Willian Borges da Silva of Chelsea FC looks on during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Valencia CF at Stamford Bridge on September 17, 2019 in London, United...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

