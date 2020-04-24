‘Very dangerous player’: Some Liverpool fans’ transfer hopes reportedly crushed

Chelsea winger Willian has been linked with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Some Liverpool fans on Twitter want the club to sign Chelsea attaching midfielder Willian, but latest report suggests that they will be disappointed.

Sport has claimed that Willian is in talks with Liverpool over a move to Anfield on a free transfer.

The Brazil international, who can also operate as a winger, is out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the season.

Some Liverpool fans are excited at the prospect of the 31-year-old linking up with manager Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, as shown on Twitter below.

However, The Liverpool Echo has claimed that the Merseyside outfit will not be signing Willian this summer.

I think those doubting the move are the ones who either play too much FIFA or they actually care about what rival fans say. IF we sign Willian, we need to give him a chance. Could be a totally different beast under Klopp. Plus, it’s more depth to the squad #LFC — Riz (-_•) (@__FalseNine) April 23, 2020

He would be a great signing, I like shaq but I’ve always liked Willian ever since he came to chelsea very dangerous player — Jack (@ftbl_jxck) April 23, 2020

Its a good signing for us but this means harry wilson will go 100% — Rizwan (@R13_DC) April 23, 2020

Willian getting a lot of hate .. he’s a class player who still has a lot to offer .. it’s not about him being better than shaqiri .. he might be better for the system than shaq is .. he’s more of an out and out direct winger — LFC Only (@lfconlylfc) April 24, 2020

Sancho was never on the card's @TimoWerner is our main target,I'd take Willian on a free for a season while our breakthroughs gain game time experience,then Havertz is better price & player than Sancho,he's one for PlayStation Manager'sSancho — KarlYatesUnbearablyLFC6times (@YatesLfc) April 24, 2020

Stats

According to WhoScored, Willian has made 21 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea so far this season, scoring five goals and providing five assists in the process.

The attacker also made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for the London club this campaign, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.