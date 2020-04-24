‘Transparent bluff’: Angus Kinnear suggests Leeds United will move for 22-year-old

Ben White joined Leeds United on loan in the summer of 2019.

Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear has suggested in The Yorkshire Evening Post that the club will make a move to sign Ben White on a permanent contract in the summer transfer window.

White joined Championship club Leeds on a season-long deal from Premier League outfit Brighton in the summer of 2019.

The 22-year-old central defender has developed into a very important player for the Whites, as Marcelo Bielsa’s side sit at the top of the Championship table at the moment.

While referring to five-year-old Leeds fan Daniel Auton writing to Brighton chief executive Paul Barber to part with his pocket money to sign White, Kinnear has suggested that the West Yorkshire outfit will make a move to secure the services of the defender on a permanent contract.

Kinnear wrote in The Yorkshire Evening Post: “Many businesses leaders have challenged organisations to use the period in lockdown to become more creative.

“This has not been embraced more enthusiastically than in our decision to instruct five year old Daniel Auton to lead negotiations to secure the long term services of Ben White.

"Whilst his initial offer of £15.07 was rebuffed by Brighton CEO Paul Barber we know that Daniel will not be fooled by this transparent bluff of playing hardball and will counter with a cosmetic uplift to get the deal over the line.”

Permanent Leeds United move?

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

If Leeds get promoted to the Premier League for the 2020-21 campaign, then they will have the money to make White’s loan deal permanent.