Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want a player Lionel Messi described as ‘safe and reliable’

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Arthur Melo, and his Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi’s previous comments on him will be hugely encouraging for the North London outfit’s fan.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham are interested in signing Arthur from Spanish and European giants Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Back in September 2018, Barca legend and forward Messi raved about the 23-year-old midfielder and compared him to Xavi, one of the greatest and most graceful players to have even played the game.

Football Espana quoted Messi as saying about Arthur on September 4, 2018: “I didn't know much about Arthur before [he joined], but he's really similar to Xavi.

“He's really safe and reliable [on the ball]. He has the style of a player that's come through La Masia.

“He plays well over short distances, he doesn't lose the ball… He's got to grips really quickly with the team's dynamic.”

Stats

Arthur joined Barcelona from Gremio in the summer of 2018 and was expected to be a huge success at Camp Nou.

According to WhoScored, the Brazil international midfielder has made 12 starts and four substitute appearances in La Liga for Barcelona so far this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists in the process.

The 23-year-old has also made three starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for the Blaugrana this campaign, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Football in England and Spain is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.