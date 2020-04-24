Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Barcelona

La Liga

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want a player Lionel Messi described as ‘safe and reliable’

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium home stadium of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo.

Arthur Melo of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the start the La Liga match between SD Eibar SAD and FC Barcelona at Ipurua Municipal Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Eibar, Spain.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Arthur Melo, and his Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi’s previous comments on him will be hugely encouraging for the North London outfit’s fan.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham are interested in signing Arthur from Spanish and European giants Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Back in September 2018, Barca legend and forward Messi raved about the 23-year-old midfielder and compared him to Xavi, one of the greatest and most graceful players to have even played the game.

 

Football Espana quoted Messi as saying about Arthur on September 4, 2018: “I didn't know much about Arthur before [he joined], but he's really similar to Xavi.

“He's really safe and reliable [on the ball]. He has the style of a player that's come through La Masia.

“He plays well over short distances, he doesn't lose the ball… He's got to grips really quickly with the team's dynamic.”

Stats

Arthur joined Barcelona from Gremio in the summer of 2018 and was expected to be a huge success at Camp Nou.

According to WhoScored, the Brazil international midfielder has made 12 starts and four substitute appearances in La Liga for Barcelona so far this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists in the process.

The 23-year-old has also made three starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for the Blaugrana this campaign, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Football in England and Spain is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Arthur Melo of FC Barcelona looks dejected during the Liga match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on March 1, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch