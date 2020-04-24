Tottenham Hotspur reportedly identify ‘phenomenal’ left-footed centre-back Southampton also want

Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton have been linked with Evan N’Dicka.

Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton are interested in signing Evan N'Dicka from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports.

It has been reported that Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham all have tracked the left-footed centre-back who can also operate as a left-back - who was said to have made “phenomenal development” last season by Frankfurt head coach Adi Hutter, as quoted on Bundesliga.com on July 10, 2019.

Stats

According to WhoScored, N’Dicka has made 14 starts and one substitute appearance in the Bundesliga for Frankfurt so far this season, providing one assist in the process.

The 20-year-old central defender has also scored one goal and provided one assist in four Europa League games this campaign, according to WhoScored.

With Jan Vertonghen out of contract at Tottenham at the end of June, the North London outfit could do with a new central defender this summer.

Football in England is suspended at the moment, and it remains to be seen how clubs approach the summer transfer window when it opens.