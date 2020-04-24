Timo Werner or Jadon Sancho? ESPN pundit makes his pick for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been linked with Timo Werner and Jadon Sancho.

Steve Nicol has said on ESPN FC that Liverpool should pick Timo Werner over Jadon Sancho.

The Liverpool legend has explained why Werner would be a better signing than Sancho for the Reds in the summer transfer window.

According to Sky Sports, 24-year-old Germany international striker Werner is ready to sign for the Reds if his release clause of £52 million is triggered before June 15.

However, according to the report, Liverpool do not plan to make a move for the RB Leipzig striker before his release clause expires.

The Mirror has claimed that the Merseyside outfit are interested in signing the 20-year-old England international winger from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Football in England and Germany is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear if clubs will be able to spend a lot of money on transfers when the summer window opens.

Nicol said on ESPN FC when asked to pick between Werner and Sancho for Liverpool: “I think I would go for Timo Werner. I think Timo Werner can basically play all the way across the frontline.

"He can play on the left side, he can play on the right. He can play centre-forward. Sancho, I think, he can play either left or right. I don’t think Sancho can play centre-forward. So for that main reason, I would take Timo Werner.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Werner has scored 21 goals and provided seven assists in 25 Bundesliga appearances for Leipzig so far this season.

Sancho has scored 14 goals and provided 15 assists in 23 Bundesliga matches for Dortmund so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.