Science behind TikTok’s Humming Challenge explained - and how to get involved!

TikTok has a constant stream of challenges and tricks, and the newest one has got people dying to know how it works. The Humming Challenge is very simple yet users and left baffled by it.

The aim of the challenge is to hum for ten seconds, and afterwards your voice will sound different which has caused TikTokkers to marvel at the sorcery behind the challenge. However, this isn't sorcery, but in fact some simple science.

Others want to know why the challenge isn't working for them, as they detect no change in their own voice after completing the instructions. Find out why below.

What is the Humming Challenge on TikTok?

To take part in this challenge you will need a friend to help you out. Sit down in front of them and ask them to press down with their fingers just below your ears. Then, you will hum for ten seconds. When they remove their fingers try and speak and notice the change in your voice.

For some users, it didn't work, though some noticed a change in their voice, with it coming out smoother and deeper.

What is the science behind the Humming Challenge?

The Challenge is less about having fingers under your ears and more about the actual humming itself. Humming, according to a study by Edwin M-L. Yiu &Eva Y-Y. Ho 'Humming is a conservative voice therapy technique used to facilitate easy and efficient natural voice production' and that 'humming alone can at least bring about short-term improvement in perceptual rough vocal quality' This means that humming can alter the sound of your voice temporarily.

Humming is a technique used in singing to make the voice sound smoother, but the same effects can happen with your speaking voice. The effect can be small, and often unnoticeable, which is perhaps why some TikTok users didn't notice a change in their voice and claimed the challenge 'didn't work'.