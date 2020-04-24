Quick links

'This is my dream': Some Spurs fans excited over player they're reportedly trying to sign

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Nordi Mukiele of RB Leipzig and Erik Lamela of Tottenham Hotspur battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Tottenham...
Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in landing Nordi Mukiele from RB Leipzig.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are excited over rumours that they have made contact with Nordi Mukiele.

L’Equipe claim that Spurs want to sign Mukiele, who has impressed for RB Leipzig this season.

 

Mukiele could offer Spurs an option at right-back or in central defence, which makes him an appealing option for Jose Mourinho’s side.

And Tottenham fans are excited by rumours that they could bring in Mukiele this summer.

Mourinho is thought to have made strengthening Tottenham’s defence his main priority this term.

Spurs’s defence has looked porous this season, with Mourinho failing to find a reliable back-four.

Right-back has been a particular position of concern for Spurs, as Serge Aurier simply hasn’t proven reliable enough.

Mukiele has made 18 league appearances for Leipzig this term, scoring three goals and claiming one assist.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

