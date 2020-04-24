The House of Flowers season 3 cast: Isabel Burr joins as young Virginia!

The House of Flowers season 3 cast sees Isabel Burr added to the mix.

The House of Flowers season 3 cast

As highlighted by Nation Editions, listed below are The House of Flowers season 3 cast members:

Isabel Burr as young Virginia

Cecilia Suárez as Paulina

Aislinn Derbez as Elena

Darío Yazbek Bernal as Julián

Paco León as María José

Juan Pablo Medina as Diego Olvera

Arturo Ríos as Ernesto

David Ostrosky as Dr. Salomón Cohen

Luis de la Rosa as Bruno Riquelme

Loreto Peralta as Rosita

María León as Purificación Riquelme

Isela Vega as Virginia’s mother

Verónica Langer as Carmelita

Lucas Velázquez as Claudio Navarro

Norma Angélica as Delia

Alexa de Landa as Micaela Sánchez

Natasha Dupeyrón as La Chiquis

Paco Rueda as El Chiquis

Now, let's take a moment to spotlight newcomer, Isabel Burr...

The House of Flowers adds Isabel Burr

The 31-year-old actress has arrived on the scene to portray young Virginia in a series of intriguing flashbacks.

Earlier in the series, the family matriarch was played by Verónica Castro and Isabel certainly stands out as a great choice to tackle the character at a different point in time.

According to IMDb, she first appeared on screens in Niñas mal and has since played the role of Adela Huerta across a whopping 133 episodes.

In 2011, she starred in the TV series Kdabra (she played Lisboa) and went on to star in other TV projects as mini-series The Talisman (Fabiola Negrete), Annor Sin Reserva (Claudia), Yo Quisiera (Claudia), Dios Inc. (Areta Pereyra), Hasta Que Te Conocí (Veronica Castro), Perseguidos (Camila Solís), La Hija Pródiga (Alicia Montejo Barragán / Camila), Lady of Steel (Begoña Juárez) and Médicos, Línea de Vida (Cynthia Guerrero).

She was also in the 2016 horror-thriller film El Lamento (Camila).

Isabel Burr attends the black carpet of the "GQ Hombres del Año 2019" at Fronton Mexico on September 25, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico

Follow Isabel Burr on Instagram

If you're a fan of Isabel Burr's work in The House of Flowers and would like to keep up to date, there's no better way than following her on Instagram.

You can find her over at @isabelburr; she currently has an impressive 175k followers.

There are a number of The House of Flowers-related posts to check out, as well as a range of stylish snaps. In a recent post, she wrote: "Virginia has been chased by drama since she was young, but yes, she was having a good time! The final season of The House of Flowers now available, only on Netflix."

We hope you enjoy Isabel's exploration of the character - she's terrific in it!

