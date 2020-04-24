Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'That one will get done': Sky Sports pundit claims Liverpool will strike deal soon

John Verrall
Georginio Wijnaldum of Holland during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier group C qualifying match between The Netherlands and Germany at the Johan Cruijff Arena on March 24, 2019 in Amsterdam,...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum's contract is due to expire at the end of next season.

Georginio Wijnaldum with his teammates of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final Second Leg match between A.S. Roma and...

Stephen Warnock has told Sky Sports that he thinks a deal will be done to keep Georginio Wijnaldum at Liverpool.

Wijnaldum currently has just over a year remaining on his contract at Anfield, which has sparked concerns that the Liverpool midfielder could depart.

However, Warnock believes that Klopp will be working hard to reach an agreement with Wijnaldum behind the scenes.

And the former Liverpool defender insists that he cannot see the Dutchman leaving Merseyside in the near future.

 

"Wijnaldum has been a revelation since he arrived at the club," Warnock said.

"With the arrival of [Naby] Keita and Fabinho, you wondered whether he would get in the starting XI. But his form in the last couple of years has been outstanding.

"I'm sure the club understands his value, how important he is and what he brings to the team, so, I'm not too worried because I do feel that one will get done.”

Wijnaldum is now 29, so Liverpool may have some reluctance over offering him a long-term deal.

Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team's third goal with Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final second leg...

However, there is no doubting that his departure would be a major blow to the Reds.

Wijnaldum has been a very important player for Liverpool this term, and his ability to play a range of different roles in their midfield makes him a valuable squad player.

In total, Wijnaldum has made 38 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions, scoring five times.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch