'That one will get done': Sky Sports pundit claims Liverpool will strike deal soon

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum's contract is due to expire at the end of next season.

Stephen Warnock has told Sky Sports that he thinks a deal will be done to keep Georginio Wijnaldum at Liverpool.

Wijnaldum currently has just over a year remaining on his contract at Anfield, which has sparked concerns that the Liverpool midfielder could depart.

However, Warnock believes that Klopp will be working hard to reach an agreement with Wijnaldum behind the scenes.

And the former Liverpool defender insists that he cannot see the Dutchman leaving Merseyside in the near future.

"Wijnaldum has been a revelation since he arrived at the club," Warnock said.

"With the arrival of [Naby] Keita and Fabinho, you wondered whether he would get in the starting XI. But his form in the last couple of years has been outstanding.

"I'm sure the club understands his value, how important he is and what he brings to the team, so, I'm not too worried because I do feel that one will get done.”

Wijnaldum is now 29, so Liverpool may have some reluctance over offering him a long-term deal.

However, there is no doubting that his departure would be a major blow to the Reds.

Wijnaldum has been a very important player for Liverpool this term, and his ability to play a range of different roles in their midfield makes him a valuable squad player.

In total, Wijnaldum has made 38 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions, scoring five times.