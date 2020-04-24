‘Surely can’t happen’: Some Leeds United fans stunned by latest news

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are at the top of the Championship table at the moment.

Some Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the latest news coming out of the Netherlands.

As reported by BBC Sport, the 2019-20 Eredivisie season has been cancelled, with no team declared winners and no sides relegated.

There will be no promotion from the second tier of Dutch football either, meaning that the campaign is essentially null and void.

The Dutch football authorities made the decision after the government in the Netherlands banned all major events until September 1 due to the ongoing global health crisis.

Football in England is also suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the campaign will get back underway.

Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment and are aiming to achieve automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The West Yorkshire outfit have not featured in the top flight of English football since 2004, and if the Premier League and the EFL decide to follow the Dutch football authorities, then it will be a massive blow for them.

Some Leeds fans have given their take on the news, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

Never ! Really missed it — Dave from t'valley (@thurnscoe_boy) April 24, 2020

Why do so called football fans want the season void?!? Gives us all hope getting footie back, even behind closed doors. #lufc — Johnny F (@JF_LUFCmod) April 24, 2020

Stupid decision just let league stand hoe it is or wait till it’s safe and play rest of games in couple weeks like a tournament — LuFcBmPunkLuFc (@LyricalBen) April 24, 2020

The Dutch cancel league and no promotion from second division. Surely can’t happen in premiership and no promotion #lufc — Daniel Sumpter (@djsumpter) April 24, 2020

Don’t worry. Ajax leading on goal difference is a completely different story to Liverpool who are a gazillion points clear. No comparison. By the way #LUFC are going up — Sean Healy (@seanfhealy) April 24, 2020

If it can’t be finished take the results at the point where each team had played everyone once. Much better than just write it all off — Tom (@LUFC_2012) April 24, 2020

As if this virus isn't hitting clubs enough. Imagine if they are stripped of promotions by voiding the season. Could be catastrophic. #lufc — topman65 (@baldyman1965) April 24, 2020