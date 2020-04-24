Striker who nearly made £11m Everton move last summer now linked with Barcelona

Everton were heavily linked with Adolfo Gaich, but ultimately he never made a move to Goodison Park.

Adolfo Gaich is being linked with a move to Barcelona, just a year after he nearly joined Everton.

Marca suggested that Everton were ready to trigger Gaich’s £11.7 million release clause last summer, but they ended up deciding against making a move.

Everton may well regret that transfer decision now, as Barca are said to have their eyes on the forward by TYC Sport.

Gaich has had an excellent year for San Lorenzo, where he has proven why Everton’s scouts were so keen on him.

The powerful forward has scored five goals in 12 games this term for San Lorenzo and he has also earned his first cap for Argentina.

Gaich’s impressive form has made his profile rise even further, with Barca now reportedly taking an interest in the forward.

And if the 21-year-old does go on to move to the Nou Camp, Everton may rue not pushing through a deal for the striker last summer, as they appear to have missed out on a bargain now.