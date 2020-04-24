Quick links

Sporting director says reported £80m ace Liverpool desperately want will be sold

Tom Thorogood
(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Kai Havertz of Bayer 04 Leverkusen looks on during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Koeln and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at RheinEnergieStadion on December 14, 2019 in...
Liverpool have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz.

Kai Havertz of Leverkusen controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Porto at BayArena on February 20, 2020 in...

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has told SportBuzzer that reported Liverpool target Kai Havertz will be sold at some point.

The Leverkusen attacking midfielder has been in stunning form this season.

Prior to the Covid-19 suspension, Havertz became the youngest player in Bundesliga history to score 30 top-flight goals after posting six goals and six assists since New Year.

According to the Express, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is desperate to sign the player.

And Rolfes admits Havertz will naturally join a bigger club when responding to the player’s recent claims of being ready to make a step up.

“No, I am not worried by Kai’s comments. Not at all. Kai answered only one question. I am very relaxed about this because we are in constant contact with him. It is normal for a player in his class to leave us at some point to play for a very big club,” Rolfes explained.

 

The Independent claim Leverkusen value Havertz at £80 million.

Aside from his goal scoring exploits, the midfielder averages 2.3 key passes and 2.3 successful take-ons per Bundesliga encounter (Whoscored).

Premier League leaders Liverpool haven’t been afraid to spend big when they spot a player. Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker both arrived in record deals and they have helped transform the Reds.

One area for improvement at Anfield is arguably in midfield. The likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner are excellent, but they don’t have the same goal threat as Havertz.

The 20-year-old undoubtedly has a massive future ahead of him.

Leverkusen's German midfielder Kai Havertz (C) passes the ball during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg football match between Rangers FC and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at the Ibrox...

