Sporting director says reported £80m ace Liverpool desperately want will be sold

Liverpool have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz.

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has told SportBuzzer that reported Liverpool target Kai Havertz will be sold at some point.

The Leverkusen attacking midfielder has been in stunning form this season.

Prior to the Covid-19 suspension, Havertz became the youngest player in Bundesliga history to score 30 top-flight goals after posting six goals and six assists since New Year.

According to the Express, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is desperate to sign the player.

And Rolfes admits Havertz will naturally join a bigger club when responding to the player’s recent claims of being ready to make a step up.

“No, I am not worried by Kai’s comments. Not at all. Kai answered only one question. I am very relaxed about this because we are in constant contact with him. It is normal for a player in his class to leave us at some point to play for a very big club,” Rolfes explained.

The Independent claim Leverkusen value Havertz at £80 million.

Aside from his goal scoring exploits, the midfielder averages 2.3 key passes and 2.3 successful take-ons per Bundesliga encounter (Whoscored).

Premier League leaders Liverpool haven’t been afraid to spend big when they spot a player. Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker both arrived in record deals and they have helped transform the Reds.

One area for improvement at Anfield is arguably in midfield. The likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner are excellent, but they don’t have the same goal threat as Havertz.

The 20-year-old undoubtedly has a massive future ahead of him.