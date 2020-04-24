Sky Sports pundit claims Liverpool player's chances have been ruined by injuries

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has made 22 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side across all competitions this term.

Stephen Warnock has told Sky Sports that he feels Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana’s career at Anfield has been ruined by injuries.

Lallana has constantly struggled to stay off the treatment table at Liverpool, and his important to the side has diminished.

Lallana has not featured regularly for the Reds this term, with Jurgen Klopp only using the midfielder very sporadically.

And Warnock feels that injuries are to blame for Lallana not having more of an impact at Liverpool.

"It's the injuries that have cost him," he said. "When Jurgen first came in he was doing the best with what he had, since then we've hardly made a duff move in the transfer market which means lots more good players have come in and it's just harder now to get into this team.

"There are really good players on the bench each week. There's one or two even who can't get in the squad, so that's what he's competing with now, the levels have risen.

"How many games is Lallana going to play? Is he going to force his way into that midfield or front three? Possibly not.”

Lallana has just months remaining on his current contract at Liverpool, and it is thought that he could depart in the summer.

The 31-year-old has a host of Premier League sides chasing him, as he could represent a good value for money option on a free transfer.

Lallana has made 22 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions this term, but most of these games have come as a substitute.

If the England international does leave Merseyside this summer, it will end Lallana’s six year stay at Liverpool, after he joined the club in 2014.