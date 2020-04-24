Quick links

Liverpool

Barcelona

RB Leipzig

La Liga

Premier League

Reported twist in Liverpool’s chase for ‘absolutely rapid’ player

Subhankar Mondal
Timo Werner of RB Leipzig in action during UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match between Napoli and RB Leipzig at the Stadio San Paolo on February 15, 2018 in Naples, Italy.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool and Barcelona are reportedly interested in Timo Werner.

Timo Werner of Leipzig looks on after the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on December 19, 2018 in Munich, Germany.

Timo Werner has been making the news for a while now, and the striker who reportedly wants to join Liverpool is once again the subject of speculation.

Sky Sports reported this week that Werner is ready to sign for Liverpool in the summer transfer window, but the Reds are not planning to pay his £52 million release clause before it expires on June 15.

On Friday, Mundo Deportivo claimed that Barcelona technical secretary Eric Abidal and his assistant Ramon Planes have made contact with Werner's father.

 

The report in the Spanish publication stated that talks regarding the transfer of the 24-year-old Germany international striker were positive.

However, RB Leipzig's sporting director Markus Krosch has now stated that there has been no contact whatsoever.

Goal.com quotes Krosch as saying on Friday: "There have been no enquiries, and Timo didn't contact us either. These rumours have been around for weeks. As of now, there is nothing new."

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig during the German Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig at the Veltins Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen Germany

Summer saga

Given the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis, it remains to be seen how many clubs are willing to pay £52 million for Werner, described as “absolutely rapid” by his teammate Tyler Adams to ESPN (click here to read more).

One suspects that this transfer saga is not going to end anytime soon.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and 1. FC Union Berlin at Red Bull Arena on January 18, 2020 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch