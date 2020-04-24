Reported twist in Liverpool’s chase for ‘absolutely rapid’ player

Liverpool and Barcelona are reportedly interested in Timo Werner.

Timo Werner has been making the news for a while now, and the striker who reportedly wants to join Liverpool is once again the subject of speculation.

Sky Sports reported this week that Werner is ready to sign for Liverpool in the summer transfer window, but the Reds are not planning to pay his £52 million release clause before it expires on June 15.

On Friday, Mundo Deportivo claimed that Barcelona technical secretary Eric Abidal and his assistant Ramon Planes have made contact with Werner's father.

The report in the Spanish publication stated that talks regarding the transfer of the 24-year-old Germany international striker were positive.

However, RB Leipzig's sporting director Markus Krosch has now stated that there has been no contact whatsoever.

Goal.com quotes Krosch as saying on Friday: "There have been no enquiries, and Timo didn't contact us either. These rumours have been around for weeks. As of now, there is nothing new."

Summer saga

Given the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis, it remains to be seen how many clubs are willing to pay £52 million for Werner, described as “absolutely rapid” by his teammate Tyler Adams to ESPN (click here to read more).

One suspects that this transfer saga is not going to end anytime soon.