Report: Work permit problems stopped Wolves signing £90m-rated, 20-goal star

Danny Owen
A dejected Nuno Espirito Santo the head coach
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers could have brought Benfica talisman Carlos Vinicius to the Premier League for just £15m.

Carlos Vinicius of SL Benfica during the Liga NOS match between SL Benfica and Moreirense FC at Estadio da Luz on March 2, 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Wolverhampton Wanderers missed out on the chance to sign Carlos Vinicius due to work permit problems, according to BleacherReport, with Benfica now hopeful of raising £90 million for the in-form Brazilian.

It will come as a surprise to no one anywhere to learn that Vinicius is a Jorge Mendes client.

Thanks to Wolves’ close relations with an Iberian super-agent, some of Europe’s most gifted footballers are now strutting their stuff in Old Gold with Mendes bringing Rui Patricio, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves and co to Molineux.

 

And Vinicius would have been providing some much-needed competition for Raul Jimenez in attack, if red tape had not stopped the deal from going through.

As luck would have it, the 25-year-old is now in the midst of the best season of his career, showing Wolves what they could have had. With 20 goals in 36 games in all competitions, Vinicius has Benfica in contention to retain the Primeira Liga title despite pressure from a rejuvenated Porto side.

Benfica's Brazilian forward Carlos Vinicius celebrates after scoring a goal during the Portuguese league football match between Gil Vicente FC and SL Benfica at the Cidade de Barcelos...

The Eagles paid around £15 million to rescue the powerful frontman from a miserable spell at Monaco in 2019 and, according to Benfica president Luis Felipe Vieira, the Portuguese giants would now look for a fee closer to £90 million if some of Europe's biggest and best come calling.

Talk about rubbing salt into the wounds. Wolves could have signed one of Europe’s most lethal goalscorers for as little as £15 million, and such an opportunity does not come around often.

Carlos Vinicius of SL Benfica celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Liga Nos match between FC Porto and SL Benfica at Estadio do Dragao on February 08, 2020 in Porto,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

