Report: What Edinson Cavani thinks of potential Newcastle United transfer

Newcastle United have been linked with Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

According to Bleacher Report, Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani does not want to move to Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

Cavani is out of contract at PSG at the end of the season, and the 33-year-old will become a free agent this summer.

According to ESPN, Newcastle will target Cavani once the takeover goes through.

PCP Capital Partners, the Saudi-backed consortium, are on the verge of buying the Premier League club from current owner Mike Ashley, according to ESPN.

Cavani may be 33 years of age, but he is one of the best strikers in the world and would be a blockbuster signing for the Magpies, and he would be a bargain as well on a free transfer.

However, Bleacher Report has suggested that the Uruguay international striker does not plan to join the Magpies this summer.

A source has told Bleacher Report: "Edinson Cavani has not jumped at a transfer to Atletico Madrid and has also turned down offers from clubs in Italy so far, so why would he want to join Newcastle?"

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it remains to be seen when the season gets back underway.

Newcastle are unlikely to get relegated to the Championship, and Steve Bruce’s side are also still in the FA Cup.