Report: Tottenham offered chance to sign £23m and £30m league champions

Jose Mourinho could reportedly bring Barcelona duo Nelson Semedo and Samuel Umtiti to the Premier League if they let Tanguy Ndombele leave.

Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign Barcelona defenders Nelson Semedo and Samuel Umtiti as part of a swap deal which would see Tanguy Ndombele leave for the Camp Nou, according to Sky Sports.

Considering that Jose Mourinho has spent much of the last six months sniping and chipping away at Spurs’ £56 million record signing, you’d think that the Spurs boss would happily drive Ndombele to Catalonia himself.

Despite a debut season beset by relentless injury problems, Barcelona are apparently desperate to bring a French playmaker to Spain. But with Quique Setien’s side hardly flush with cash right now, they have come up with a solution that would, in theory at least, kill two birds with one stone.

According to Sky, Barca have put Umtiti and Semedo forward as part of a deal that would see a £21 million France international and a £30 million right-back move to North London.

It remains to be seen, however, whether Mourinho will bite.

World Cup winner Umtiti is undoubtedly a top-class centre-half on his day but doubts persist about his fitness, if not his form. He has missed a grand total of 38 games since the start of the 2018/19 campaign alone.

Semedo might be a far more tempting option, given that Tottenham have never really managed to replace Kyle Walker in the three years since he left for Manchester City. The Portuguese speedster might not be the game’s greatest defender but he would at least give Spurs some much needed pace and purpose in a problem position.