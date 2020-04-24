Quick links

Report: Tottenham offered chance to sign £23m and £30m league champions

Danny Owen
Tottenham manage José Mourinho looks on during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 22, 2020 in London, United...
Jose Mourinho could reportedly bring Barcelona duo Nelson Semedo and Samuel Umtiti to the Premier League if they let Tanguy Ndombele leave.

Samuel Umtiti of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the Copa del Rey Round of 32 match between UD Ibiza and FC Barcelona at Estadi Municipal de Can Misses on January 22, 2020 in Ibiza, Spain.

Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign Barcelona defenders Nelson Semedo and Samuel Umtiti as part of a swap deal which would see Tanguy Ndombele leave for the Camp Nou, according to Sky Sports.

Considering that Jose Mourinho has spent much of the last six months sniping and chipping away at Spurs’ £56 million record signing, you’d think that the Spurs boss would happily drive Ndombele to Catalonia himself.

 

Despite a debut season beset by relentless injury problems, Barcelona are apparently desperate to bring a French playmaker to Spain. But with Quique Setien’s side hardly flush with cash right now, they have come up with a solution that would, in theory at least, kill two birds with one stone.

According to Sky, Barca have put Umtiti and Semedo forward as part of a deal that would see a £21 million France international and a £30 million right-back move to North London.

France's Ousmane Dembele (L) and Samuel Umtiti pose with the trophy during an award ceremony after the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final match between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium....

It remains to be seen, however, whether Mourinho will bite.

World Cup winner Umtiti is undoubtedly a top-class centre-half on his day but doubts persist about his fitness, if not his form. He has missed a grand total of 38 games since the start of the 2018/19 campaign alone.

Semedo might be a far more tempting option, given that Tottenham have never really managed to replace Kyle Walker in the three years since he left for Manchester City. The Portuguese speedster might not be the game’s greatest defender but he would at least give Spurs some much needed pace and purpose in a problem position.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - January 04: Nelson Semedo #2 of Barcelona in action during the Espanyol V Barcelona, La Liga regular season match at RCDE Stadium on January 4th 2020 in Barcelona,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

