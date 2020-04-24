Report: Tottenham Hotspur loanee who’s ‘not a novice’ could make permanent switch

Kyle Walker-Peters is on loan at Southampton from Tottenham Hotspur at the moment.

According to Sky Sports, Kyle Walker-Peters could make his loan move from Tottenham Hotspur to Southampton permanent.

Walker-Peters joined Southampton on loan from Premier League rivals Tottenham in the January transfer window and is scheduled to stay at the Saints until the end of the season.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham are prepared to sell the right-back this summer, and the 23-year-old - who is “not a novice”, according to Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in The London Evening Standard in August 2019 - is in the mix to make the loan deal at Southampton permanent if the season is abandoned in the end.

Leaving Tottenham Hotspur

Walker-Peters has made only a handful of appearances for the Tottenham first team so far in his career, and it is hard to see him establish himself as a key figure for the North London outfit in the coming years.

A permanent move away from Spurs would make sense for the defender, who can still improve and get better as he is only 22 years of age.