Report suggests Newcastle's most likely summer signing could be 22-goal forward

Danny Owen
Steve Bruce the Aston Villa manage before the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Aston Villa at the KCOM Stadium on August 6, 2018 in Hull, England.
Newcastle United need a new centre-forward - and Lyon's Moussa Dembele could be heading to the Premier League to join Steve Bruce's outfit.

Lyon's French forward Moussa Dembele reacts during the UEFA Champions League Group G football match between Olympique Lyonnais and SL Benfica at the Decines Groupama Stadium, on November 5,...

Newcastle United are unlikely to target the likes of Edinson Cavani or Antoine Griezmann this summer due to Financial Fair Play concerns, according to BleacherReport, with Lyon striker Moussa Dembele a more realistic option.

When the reports emerged that Mike Ashley was packing up his undoubtedly Sports Direct-themed suitcase and heading for the exit at long last, replaced by a billionaire Saudi prince, it was only a matter of time before some of the game’s biggest names were tipped to arrive at St James’ Park in their droves.

 

And, as it transpired, Sport Mediaset claimed that £87 million Barcelona superstar Griezmann could be one potential option. ESPN believes that PSG legend Cavani is another in the frame, alongside Chelsea veteran Willian and Napoli’s all-time record goalscorer Dries Mertens.

But things are not that simple.

With FFP restrictions in force, Bin Salman cannot simply buy his way to the top of the three. This will have to be a considered and careful operation with Newcastle under pressure to raise money as well as spend it.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - March 7: Antoine Griezmann #17 of Barcelona in action during the Barcelona V Real Sociedad, La Liga regular season match at Estadio Camp Nou on March 7th 2020 in...

As a result, BR suggests that Newcastle will instead target players sitting just below the A-list bracket – such as former Celtic and Fulham starlet Dembele.

A powerful number nine who thrives with his back to goal, the France U21 star would not only be an affordable signing but an intelligent one too. Dembele, who has scored 22 goals this season for Lyon, looks a perfect fit for Steve Bruce’s lone-striker system – if the Geordie gaffer remains at the helm of course.

Lyon paid £20 million to sign Dembele from Celtic two years ago, however, and hard-nosed president Jean Michel Aulas will no doubt demand a sizeable profit.

Lyon's French forward Moussa Dembele celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL) and Angers SCO on August 16, 2019 at the Parc...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

