Report: Newcastle and three Premier League rivals ask about £18m Barcelona star

Everton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Newcastle reportedly want to offer Emerson an escape route out of the La Liga champions.

Barcelona will sell Emerson for £18 million this summer after receiving enquiries from Everton, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and West Ham, according to Sport.

It says a lot about the dire financial position the La Liga champions find themselves in that they are planning to cash in on a 21-year-old Brazil international before he has even made his debut in the blue and red stripes.

 

Barca are desperate to raise funds to finance those much-mooted summer deals for Neymar and Lautaro Martinez and it seems that almost every member of Quique Setien’s squad, apart from a certain Argentine talisman of course, has been linked with the exit.

Emerson is closer to the back door than many others, it seems, despite shining on loan at top-flight rivals Real Betis. A right-back who thunders down the flanks like a young Cafu, Emerson has produced three goals and five assists for Rubi’s underachieving side.

And, according to Sport, four Premier League clubs have made their interest clear – Tottenham, West Ham, Newcastle and Everton.

With Saudi Arabian prince Mohammed Bin Salman set to complete his £300 million takeover and transform The Magpies into one of the richest clubs on planet earth, Emerson could be the first of many marquee signings at St James’ Park.

Everton may hold the advantage for now, however, given that they have a very cosy relationship with Barcelona. With Andre Gomes, Lucas Digne and Yerry Mina joining The Toffees in 2018, they have a history when it comes to offering a happy home for Barca’s cast-offs.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

