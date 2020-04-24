Report: Liverpool now won't be signing £120k-a-week star this summer

Liverpool have been linked heavily with Chelsea winger Willian, but it seems he is not on Jurgen Klopp's wishlist.

Liverpool won’t be signing Willian this summer, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Reports have recently suggested that Liverpool want the Brazilian wide-man, but he is not said to be on Jurgen Klopp’s wishlist according to the latest update.

Willian is on a £120,000-a-week contract at Chelsea, which is set to expire in the summer (Silly Season), so he could present a good value for money option.

However, Klopp is said to have no interest in snapping up the Chelsea wide-man.

Liverpool, instead, will focus on other targets as they look to improve their squad even further.

Willian would likely only have come in to play a back-up role at Anfield, but he could have increased the depth available to Klopp in the forward positions.

The Brazilian has shown, in patches, that he can still make an impact at the highest level.

But it seems that Liverpool feel that there are other options out there, who could be better long-term additions for their side.