Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Report: Liverpool now won't be signing £120k-a-week star this summer

John Verrall
Willian of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Burnley FC at Stamford Bridge on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool have been linked heavily with Chelsea winger Willian, but it seems he is not on Jurgen Klopp's wishlist.

Willian of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Burnley FC at Stamford Bridge on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Liverpool won’t be signing Willian this summer, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Reports have recently suggested that Liverpool want the Brazilian wide-man, but he is not said to be on Jurgen Klopp’s wishlist according to the latest update.

Willian is on a £120,000-a-week contract at Chelsea, which is set to expire in the summer (Silly Season), so he could present a good value for money option.

 

However, Klopp is said to have no interest in snapping up the Chelsea wide-man.

Liverpool, instead, will focus on other targets as they look to improve their squad even further.

Willian would likely only have come in to play a back-up role at Anfield, but he could have increased the depth available to Klopp in the forward positions.

Willian of Chelsea in action during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 03, 2020 in London, England.

The Brazilian has shown, in patches, that he can still make an impact at the highest level.

But it seems that Liverpool feel that there are other options out there, who could be better long-term additions for their side.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch