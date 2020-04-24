Report: Liverpool could offer £52m to sign 6ft 2ins speed-machine

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders reportedly want to sign Joaquin Correa from Serie A title-challengers Lazio.

Liverpool are interested in signing Lazio’s Argentinian speedster Joaquin Correa and could be willing to pay somewhere in the region of £52 million for his signature, according to CittaCeleste.

The former Sevilla star might not be the headline attraction in a Lazio side dreaming of their first Serie A title triumph in 20 years (that honour usually goes to Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto or 30-goal striker Ciro Immobile) but his importance to Simone Inzaghi’s side cannot be underestimated.

The Albiceleste international has produced eight goals and four assists from his attacking midfield role and, when fit and firing, there are few more exciting players in Italian football.

Correa is a one-man whirlwind at times, floating through challenges at the speed of light before firing rocket shots at goal.

It’s no surprise, then, that he appeals to a Liverpool side who have perfected the art of the rapid counter attack under Jurgen Klopp.

CittaCeleste reports that Correa has a £72 million release clause in his contract but the Premier League leaders could test the water with a bid of around £20 million less. Lazio, it seems, are destined to make a huge profit on a player they bought from Sevilla for a bargain £14 million.

And with the Italian giants identifying Mario Goetze and former Stadio Olimpico star Keita Balde Diao as a potential replacement for Correa, Liverpool might find that Lazio president Claudio Lotito is not quite as stubborn as usual in this case.

“Liverpool are full of quality, extremely fast and we had to get accustomed to that," Correa said after his late goal rescued a Champions League draw at Anfield in 2017. “They say, here, that you never walk alone and our traveling fans ensured that was the case for us too.”