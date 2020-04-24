Quick links

Report: Everton linked Fofana could be sold despite new contract

Dan Coombs
Everton might still have a chance to sign Wesley Fofana.

In normal circumstances, when a player signs a new contract, it is a show of commitment with the club which won't be broken by either party for at least a year.

But these are not normal times, and Wesley Fofana may find that his new contract at Saint-Etienne is merely a negotiating ploy from his club.

 

Everton had said by The Daily Star to be keenly aware of Fofana's ability and progress so early into his career.

The 19-year-old has made 23 appearances this past season including two in the Europa League.

His new contract until 2024 appeared to end Everton's chances of a deal this summer, but perhaps not.

Le10Sport report Saint-Etienne's financial situation means the club may have no choice but to sell the centre-back if an offer comes in.

AC Milan are said to be monitoring his progress too.

Everton's priority right now appears to be Lille centre-back Gabriel, but as Le10Sport report also, Leicester City and Chelsea are keeping track of developments.

Renewing interest in Fofana could become a necessary option for the Toffees if they miss out on the Brazilian.

 

