Report claims which club reported Arsenal target Thomas Partey wants to sign with

Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey has been linked with Arsenal among others.

According to Mundo Deportivo, reported Arsenal target Thomas Partey has made it his priority to pen a new deal with Atletico Madrid.

The Ghana international has been heavily linked with a move.

Mundo Deportivo claim Arsenal, Manchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus are all monitoring his situation ahead of the summer.

The Guardian go one step further, saying Arsenal have already made contact with the player who has a £45 million release clause.

Partey has been a regular for Atletico this season. He has made 21 starts in La Liga with another three substitute appearances, scoring two goals.

The 26-year-old topped the La Liga dribbling charts prior to the Covid-19 suspension, incredibly competing 81.8% of his intended take-ons which betters Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

Moreover, Partey was also a huge influence during Atleti’s 4-2 aggregate win over Premier League leaders Liverpool in the Champions League last 16 knockout round.

He seemingly ticks all the boxes for Arsenal and would no doubt improve them.

Mikel Arteta is set to lose Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos this summer, while Granit Xhaka remains an unconvincing figure.

The Gunners, however, face a tough ask in signing him with Partey seemingly setting his sights on extending his current deal in the Spanish capital.

It is said Atleti have been in talks with Partey over a new deal for months now. An extension has yet to be materialised, and interest in him will only inflate his value when it comes to wages.