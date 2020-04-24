Quick links

Report: Arteta is so keen to sign 26-year-old for Arsenal, he's open to the move

John Verrall
Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico Madrid celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio de...
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly very keen to strengthen his side's midfield ranks this summer.

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) looks on during the 2019

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta remains very keen to snap up Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid this summer, according to Football London.

Arsenal have been linked heavily with Partey for months now, and his agent recently suggested that the Gunners were in talks with the defensive midfielder.

That caused JJ Sports, the agency who represent Partey, to come out and make a public statement over his future.

 

JJ Sports claimed that Arsenal actually weren’t as close to landing Partey as had been suggested, telling Marca: “This is all fake”.

However, according to Football London, Partey is very much on Arsenal’s list of targets this summer.

Arteta has made strengthening his midfield his top priority for next season, and it seems that Partey is his leading target.

Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring their third goal during the La Liga match between Club Atletico Madrid and UD Las Palmas at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on...

It is understood that Atleti are desperate to keep hold of Ghanian, but he could well be tempted by a switch to the Premier League, with AS saying he was spent to a move a move to the Gunners last month

If Arsenal were to sign the £45 million man (Football London) he could add power and strength to their midfield ranks, as well as the discipline that they have been lacking for a number of years.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

