Report: Arsenal want £70m PL star Klopp called 'unplayable', agent hints at move

Mikel Arteta's Gunners could rival Liverpool for the signature of Wolverhampton Wanderers' Premier League powerhouse Adama Traore this summer.

Arsenal are in the mix to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore, according to The Mirror, with the £70 million forward’s agent hinting that a summer move could be on the cards.

The Gunners were not expected to splash the cash this summer, even before the global health crisis gave them another kick in the coffers.

With Champions League football but a distant dream these days, Arsenal are in no position to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool for the game’s biggest talents at the moment.

But that has not stopped the North London giants from dreaming of Traore.

The Mirror reports that a man who has been almost completely transformed under Nuno Espirito Santo is a target for Arsenal, even if Wolves are likely to demand £70 million for a player who’s electric pace and fearsome power makes him a unique prospect in modern football (Sun, 29 March, page 59.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is also a big fan of an ‘unplayable’ talent with The Reds identifying Traore as a potential replacement for Sadio Mane or Mo Salah.

But would the former Barcelona wonderkid really turn his back on a Wolves side who are going from strength to strength? Well, maybe.

“I can’t talk about contractual situations because it’s a private matter, but Adama was having a good season, and with his age, conditions and the fact he’s a very appealing player, there would have been a market for him, no doubt about it,” Rodri Baster told EFE.

“We have to hope for the situation to normalise itself and hope that it won’t affect him this summer”.

Reading between the lines, it doesn’t taken a genius to work out that Traore would consider a move away from Molinuex if one of Europe’s biggest clubs coming calling.

Whether he would give Arsenal the time of day, with Mikel Arteta’s underachieving side three places and three points behind Wolves in the table, is another matter altogether.