Report: Arsenal star has asked Serie A club's players about joining them this summer

Mikel Arteta will be desperate to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the Premier League - but he's fighting a losing battle with Serie A giants Inter Milan keen.

Antonio Conte is determined to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Inter Milan this summer and, according to Le10 Sport, the Arsenal talisman has approached a Nerazzuri player or two to ask about what it’s like to play at the San Siro.

Where would The Gunners be without their Gabonese goal-machine? Well, according to statistics provided by Sky Sports, just above Norwich City in the Premier League relegation zone is the answer.

Arguably the only elite-level footballer in a rather hodgepodge Arsenal squad, Aubemeyang has produced 20 goals in just 32 games this season – a remarkable record when you consider that Mikel Arteta’s often toothless side are not exactly brimming with creativity.

But with Aubameyang’s contract due to expire in 2021 and the former Dortmund star seemingly unwilling to agree fresh terms, Arsenal fans may be suffering from a nasty case of déjà vu.

Back in the summer of 2012, Arsene Wenger was forced to sell top scorer and talisman Robin van Persie to Manchester United to avoid losing him on a free. This time, it is Conte’s Inter Milan who are looking to raid Arsenal for the Premier League’s most lethal hitman.

According to Le10 Sport, Aubemyang, the one-time AC Milan reject, has even talked to members of Inter’s squad as he considers the idea of a return to Italy.

And with Arsenal linked of late to the likes of Jonathan David, Odsonne Edouard and Luka Jovic, it feels very much like the North London giants are prepared for a worst-case scenario which looks certain to come to pass now.