Report: Arsenal give up on extending Aubameyang's contract

The Gunners are reportedly willing to let him leave this summer.

According to a report from The Mail, Arsenal have shelved their plans of extending Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's contract.

The Gabonese international has been Arsenal's saviour this season having scored 20 goals in all competitions. Aubameyang will soon enter the final year of his contract at the Emirates which has left many fans worried.

A player of his quality is bound to attract a number of top clubs across Europe and the fact that he will only have a year left on his deal will make him a very attractive proposition.

The report claims that Arsenal have shelved their plans to hand their star striker a new contract this summer and are ready to listen to offers for him.

Aubameyang currently earns about £200,000-a-week and is demanding a significant upgrade. Arsenal, like most other clubs in the world, will struggle with their finances due to everything that's going on in the world right now and as a result, they seem to have accepted defeat in contract talks.

Inter Milan and Barcelona are very keen on Aubameyang and they will certainly be licking their lips over the prospect of signing the former Dortmund man for potentially a cut-price fee.

This would be a humungous blow for Arsenal considering that they will have to fork out a ton of money to sign a player of Aubemayeng's quality.

Mikel Arteta would have loved to keep Aubameyang in his first full season in charge but if this report is anything to go by, he will have to make do without his current top scorer.