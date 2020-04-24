Report: Arsenal facing competition from London rival for ‘phenomenal’ 6’ 2” player

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is reportedly wanted by Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

Arsenal are facing competition for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard from Crystal Palace, according to France Football.

The French publication has claimed that Palace and Arsenal are among a number of clubs who want to secure the services of Edouard in the summer transfer window.

Lyon and AS Monaco are also reported to be keeping tabs on the 22-year-old French forward, who has been described as “phenomenal” by his Celtic team Ryan Christie to The Scottish Sun.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Edouard - who stands at 6 ft 2 in - has scored 22 goals in 27 Scottish Premiership matches, and has scored three goals and provided two assists in six Europa League games for Celtic so far this season.

Leaving Celtic

Amid the current economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis, it remains to be seen if clubs spend a lot of money in the summer transfer window.

Celtic are unlikely to sell Edouard on the cheap, as he is a key figure in manager Neil Lennon’s side and the Hoops need him to win big trophies next season as well.