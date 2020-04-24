Quick links

Report: Arsenal facing competition from London rival for ‘phenomenal’ 6’ 2” player

Joe Shaughnessy of St Johnstone vies with Odsonne Edouard of Celtic leading to Edouard leaving the pitch injured during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between St Johnstone and Celtic at...
Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is reportedly wanted by Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic FC in action against Paulo Vinicius of CFR Cluj during the UEFA Champions League 2019

Arsenal are facing competition for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard from Crystal Palace, according to France Football.

The French publication has claimed that Palace and Arsenal are among a number of clubs who want to secure the services of Edouard in the summer transfer window.

Lyon and AS Monaco are also reported to be keeping tabs on the 22-year-old French forward, who has been described as “phenomenal” by his Celtic team Ryan Christie to The Scottish Sun.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Edouard - who stands at 6 ft 2 in - has scored 22 goals in 27 Scottish Premiership matches, and has scored three goals and provided two assists in six Europa League games for Celtic so far this season.

Leaving Celtic

Amid the current economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis, it remains to be seen if clubs spend a lot of money in the summer transfer window.

Celtic are unlikely to sell Edouard on the cheap, as he is a key figure in manager Neil Lennon’s side and the Hoops need him to win big trophies next season as well.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

