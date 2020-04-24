Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Pundit claims he wouldn't be surprised if 'top class' player signs Liverpool contract soon

John Verrall
Liverpool's Croatian defender Dejan Lovren (L) vies with Manchester City's German midfielder Leroy Sane during the UEFA Champions League second leg quarter-final football match between...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has just over a year remaining on his current deal at Anfield.

Dejan Lovren of Liverpool during the pre-season friendly match between Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool FC at Notre Dame Stadium on July 19, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana.

Steven Warnock has claimed on Sky Sports that he would not be at all surprised if Dejan Lovren pens a Liverpool contract extension in the coming weeks.

Lovren has been widely tipped to leave Liverpool in the summer, after falling down the pecking order this term.

The Croatian is very much fourth choice centre-back for the Reds now, and he has just one year left on his deal at Anfield.

However, Warnock thinks that letting go of Lovren would be a real risk for Liverpool.

And the former Reds full-back insists that he thinks Lovren still can perform a valuable role for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

 

"He is still a top-class defender," he said. "To replace Dejan Lovren with a player of equal or better quality, how much is that going to cost Liverpool and is it a gamble you can take?

"Jurgen Klopp knows Lovren is a good professional, he likes him in and around the changing room. Lovren also has a great relationship with Mo Salah and [as a manager] you have to be careful what you do within the changing room.

"Lovren also knows he will be called upon at certain times. With Liverpool fighting on seven fronts this season he knew he was going to get game time.

Dejan Lovren of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on December 10, 2017 in Liverpool, England.

“I can see him staying and it wouldn't be a surprise, in the end, if he were to sign an extension to his deal.”

Lovren actually went on record earlier this season to suggest that he feels he can play for another five years.

However, whether he will be offered another game time at Liverpool to keep him happy remains to be seen.

The Reds already have Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip who are ahead of him, while there are also high hopes for Sepp van den Berg.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch