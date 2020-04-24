'Oh no': Carragher responds when asked by Neville if Liverpool should sell two players

Liverpool forwards Sadio Mane and Mo Salah have both enjoyed brilliant seasons for Jurgen Klopp's side this season.

Jamie Carragher has suggested that Liverpool should keep hold of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah this summer, even if they are at the peak of their value right now, on the Football Show, which was broadcast on Sky Sports.

Mane and Salah have both been linked with exits from Anfield, with Real Madrid thought to be keen on the Reds’ attackers.

The pair have both had stunning seasons, and they have been key reasons behind Liverpool’s success.

But Carragher admits that he doesn’t think that Mane and Salah will be at the very top of their games for too much longer.

Carragher didn't pick either of the duo in his team, when asked to name the top 10 players in world football for the next five years.

And when the Reds legend was asked by Gary Neville if he felt Liverpool should cash in on them, as a result, Carragher said: “Oh no, I’d get as much out of them as I possibly can.

“I don’t [think they’ll last for the next five years]. I think top goalscorers and attackers, once they get to the age of 30 [they go downhill].”

Mane is now 28, while Salah is 27, so they are entering their peak years.

Mane and Salah have scored a combined total of 30 goals for Liverpool in the Premier League this term, in just 29 games.

Liverpool could fetch huge sums if they did put either of the pair up for sale this summer, but Jurgen Klopp will surely want to keep them around, as finding any replacements of equal quality would be extremely difficult.