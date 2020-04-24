'No, no, no, Arsenal in the mud': Some Gunners fans worried by reported UEFA plan

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table, which could prove costly to their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Arsenal fans have been left disappointed, after UEFA have urged associations to take into consideration the current standings when deciding which teams qualify for Europe next term, as reported by BBC Sport.

There had been some suggestions earlier in the week that Arsenal could make it into the Champions League via their coefficient ranking.

However, it seems that the season will be decided on where sides currently sit in the table, if UEFA's plan is implemented and the Premier League season is cancelled.

That would leave Arsenal missing out on the Champions League for another year.

And some Arsenal fans feel that the proposal is unfair, as they have a game in hand.

The teams have not played equal competition for those games, this is not a solution. — Jared (@Woodpit) April 23, 2020

Well we’re screwed then — Denis (@denis_b_) April 23, 2020

Anyone got Ryan Fraser’s number? — Ahmed (@Ahmed91Gooner) April 23, 2020

It's unfair since Arsenal have played less games than all teams....most of our matches kept getting postponed — Angella Alakit (@AngellaAlakit) April 23, 2020

Not being fair... Arsenal to miss European football OMG — Moze Serugo (@Mozeserugo) April 23, 2020

No no no...☝ We can't accept that please.. — Santos (@CostlyBernard) April 23, 2020

Oh Arsenal in the mud — ARTSENAL_fc (@Artsenalszn) April 23, 2020

If Arsenal do miss out on European football it could make things more difficult for Mikel Arteta’s side in the summer.

Arsenal already are struggling to keep hold of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, and they could also find it difficult to attract top level talent, if they cannot offer them either Champions League or Europa League football.