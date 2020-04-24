Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

'No, no, no, Arsenal in the mud': Some Gunners fans worried by reported UEFA plan

John Verrall
Mikel Arteta the head coach
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table, which could prove costly to their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) looks on during the 2019

Arsenal fans have been left disappointed, after UEFA have urged associations to take into consideration the current standings when deciding which teams qualify for Europe next term, as reported by BBC Sport.

There had been some suggestions earlier in the week that Arsenal could make it into the Champions League via their coefficient ranking.

 

However, it seems that the season will be decided on where sides currently sit in the table, if UEFA's plan is implemented and the Premier League season is cancelled.

That would leave Arsenal missing out on the Champions League for another year.

And some Arsenal fans feel that the proposal is unfair, as they have a game in hand.

If Arsenal do miss out on European football it could make things more difficult for Mikel Arteta’s side in the summer.

Arsenal already are struggling to keep hold of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, and they could also find it difficult to attract top level talent, if they cannot offer them either Champions League or Europa League football.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch