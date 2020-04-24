Newcastle linked Kouassi's move to Leipzig could be accelerated by Upamecano's future

RB Leipzig are set to raid France again. At Newcastle's cost.

Newcastle United this week were linked by Le10Sport with a raid on Paris Saint-Germain for centre-back Tanguy Kouassi.

The 17-year-old has made 12 first team appearances for PSG already, but his expiring contract means he could leave this summer.

Unfortunately for Newcastle, they could be late to the party on this one.

RB Leipzig have been tracking Kouassi for months, with L'Equipe and Get French Football News, reporting they are confident of a move.

Le Parisien reported their interest in the player as far back as last December.

Leipzig have had great success raiding the French market in recent years.

Their success has been aided by Christopher Nkunku, Nordi Mukiele, Ibrahima Konate, and Dayot Upamecano.

Upamecano's immediate future in particular will influence Kouassi's future.

The Leipzig star is looking to leave this summer and Arsenal want to sign him, The Express report.

Transfermarkt reported at the end of last month that Leipzig saw Kouassi as a direct replacement for Upamecano.

Wherever Upamecano ends up, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Manchester United or Barcelona, it's clear Leipzig have a plan, and Kouassi will have a pathway to the first team.

Newcastle may find this, along with their track record of developing French players, too hard to compete with.

Perhaps with their new found wealth from the takeover, they should just try to lure Upamecano instead?