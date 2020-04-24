My Family cast: Where are they now? Classic BBC comedy returns to our screens!

My Family is back on BBC One for but where are the cast of the much-loved sitcom now?

It's safe to say that 2020 has not exactly got off to the best of starts.

After World War III threatened to kick-off in January and fires ripped through Australia in February, the world has been well and truly brought to its knees by the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

As a result, a huge chunk of the population have been left in need of a pick-me-up and what could be better to help cheer up the nation than a spot of comedy TV?

Well, BBC One has come to our rescue by bringing back a bona fide classic in the form of My Family.

The much-loved sitcom, which first aired in September 2000, is being re-run to help give people a much-needed lift in these troubling times and, as the show hasn't been on our screens for almost a decade, we thought we'd take a look at what the cast has been up in the years since My Family.

My Family is back on BBC One

My Family made its BBC One debut in September 2000 and now, in April 2020, the series is returning to BBC One for a one-off re-run and in these uncertain times, the return of a TV classic will likely be much appreciated.

The series follows the Harper family, led by parents Ben and Susan, as they and their three children get up to all sorts of hilarious antics.

When it first aired throughout the 2000s, My Family became an instant hit and by series 2, the show was raking in over 11 million viewers weekly and even peaked at 12 million, an astonishingly high figure.

In all, My Family ran for 11 series from 2000 until September 2011.

Where are the Harper family cast members now?

When My Family first launched, the Harper family consisted of five members, Ben, Susan, Nick, Janey and Mike.

We then spent over a decade watching the family grow and change and, as it's been almost 10 years since we last caught up with the cast of My Family, we thought we'd take a look and see what each actor has been up to since My Family left our screens.

Robert Lindsay as Ben Harper

Ben Harper is a cynical dentist who despises every other human being he comes across.

He's played in the series by Robert Lindsay who, as of April 2020, is 70 years old and appeared in 117 of My Family's 120 episodes.

Since My Family came to an end in 2011, Robert Lindsay has appeared in a host of TV roles, most recently he popped up in ITV's McDonald and Dodds and has credits in the likes of Bounty Hunters, Galavant and the TV series Spy.

Zoe Wanamaker as Susan Harper

Susan is a tour guide but despite this, spends most of her time at home. She the family's control freak and regularly persuades Ben into monitoring their three children.

Like Lindsay, Zoe Wanamaker is now 70 years old and has had a host of roles since she left My Family.

In the past 10 years, Zoe has appeared in Mr Selfridge, Poirot and Britannia while her biggest role aside from My Family arguably came in 2001's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone where she played Hogwarts' Quidditch teacher Madame Hooch.

Kris Marshall as Nick Harper

Nick is the eldest child in the Harper family. He is a lazy layabout and is shown to have several jobs throughout his time on the show and is usually at the heart of a crazy and elaborate scheme.

Kris Marshall, who is now 47, was the first main cast member to leave My Family for good when his character moved out of the Harper household after series 5.

Marshall has had huge success since leaving My Family with roles coming in the likes of Citizen Khan, Sanditon and Death in Paradise. Meanwhile, his biggest film role to date arguably came while he was still a My Family cast member when he appeared in 2004's Love Actually.

Daniela Denby-Ashe as Janey Harper

Janey is the only daughter in the Harper family and, even though the series peaked in the early 2000s, was glued to her phone and had a new boyfriend in almost every episode. In series 4 she disappeared off to university but returned pregnant and expelled in series 5.

Daniela Denby-Ashe, who is now 41, has had a relatively quiet acting career since My Family ended in 2011.

After appearing in over 30 episodes of Waterloo Road, Daniela has appeared in just four productions since, according to IMDb; Silent Witness, Mum, 101 Dalmatian Street and the film Heidi: Queen of the Mountain but while completed, the film has not been released amongst a considerable amount of development hell.

Gabriel Thompson as Mike Harper

Mike Harper is the youngest member of the family when we join them in series 1 and despite his age, is by far the smartest of the bunch.

Like Ben and Susan, Mike was present throughout all 11 series of My Family.

Gabriel Thomason, who was 13 when My Family started, is now 33.

Despite having a busy schedule in his early acting career, with roles in Enemy at the Gates and a TV version of Great Expectations, recent years have yielded less in the way of work with appearances coming in 2014's The Lost Choices and 2020's A Little More Flesh.

Series 1 of My Family is back on BBC One with episodes airing at 8pm each Friday until the eight-episode series concludes on June 12th, 2020.