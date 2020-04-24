Liverpool have a transfer advantage no other Premier League club can offer

Liverpool have a guarantee of success in 2020/21 which no other Premier League team can make.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig star Timo Werner, with Sky Sports reporting he is keen on a move.

Other clubs can try and gazump Liverpool by meeting Werner's release clause too, or first, but Werner's willingness to move to Liverpool highlights an advantage the Reds have over other Premier League teams.

Liverpool can offer almost guaranteed success for the forseeable future, and have manager Jurgen Klopp on a long term contract until 2024.

No other Premier League team can offer the same stability.

Manchester City's future is blotted by an impending ban from Champions League football, that seems a case of 'when' rather than 'if'.

Leicester have had a strong season too, but Brendan Rodgers has not succeeded in the Champions League in his stints at Liverpool or Celtic.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard too has a host of questions hanging over him following a testing opening campaign. They are a long way off challenging for the title.

Manchester United have had a mini-resurgence over the last two months before the break, but their overall season was one of inconsistency and frustration. They can't offer guaranteed silverware again just yet.

Tottenham and Arsenal are both further away from a title challenge than they were a year ago, and face uncertainty under new managers, while battling financial constraints.

Liverpool have the talent, spending power, and managerial know-how to present themselves as the complete package to potential signings.

Any player who joins, will know exactly what they are getting. That isn't the same at any other Premier League team, as much as they might try and convince themselves otherwise.

This gives them an important leg up over all of their rivals when it comes to buying players this summer.