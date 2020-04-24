Quick links

Liverpool have a transfer advantage no other Premier League club can offer

Jurgen Klopp the manager
Liverpool have a guarantee of success in 2020/21 which no other Premier League team can make.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig during the German Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig at the Veltins Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen Germany

Liverpool have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig star Timo Werner, with Sky Sports reporting he is keen on a move.

Other clubs can try and gazump Liverpool by meeting Werner's release clause too, or first, but Werner's willingness to move to Liverpool highlights an advantage the Reds have over other Premier League teams.

Liverpool can offer almost guaranteed success for the forseeable future, and have manager Jurgen Klopp on a long term contract until 2024.

No other Premier League team can offer the same stability.

 

Manchester City's future is blotted by an impending ban from Champions League football, that seems a case of 'when' rather than 'if'.

Leicester have had a strong season too, but Brendan Rodgers has not succeeded in the Champions League in his stints at Liverpool or Celtic.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard too has a host of questions hanging over him following a testing opening campaign. They are a long way off challenging for the title.

Manchester United have had a mini-resurgence over the last two months before the break, but their overall season was one of inconsistency and frustration. They can't offer guaranteed silverware again just yet.

Tottenham and Arsenal are both further away from a title challenge than they were a year ago, and face uncertainty under new managers, while battling financial constraints.

Liverpool have the talent, spending power, and managerial know-how to present themselves as the complete package to potential signings.

Any player who joins, will know exactly what they are getting. That isn't the same at any other Premier League team, as much as they might try and convince themselves otherwise.

This gives them an important leg up over all of their rivals when it comes to buying players this summer.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

