Leicester will reportedly pay big for eight-goal ace who Thierry Henry admires

Brendan Rodgers's Leicester City reportedly want Alassane Plea after another impressive Bundesliga campaign for Borussia Monchengladbach.

It would be strange if Alassane Plea wasn’t a big fan of Thierry Henry.

After all, the speedy forward would have grown up watching on in awe as his fellow Frenchman led Premier League defences on a merry dance, firing that Invincible Arsenal side to Premier League glory and a place in the history books in the heady days of 2004.

Plea, like Henry, wears the number 14 shirt on his back and that is no coincidence. So the Borussia Monchengladbach talisman must have been tempted to pinch himself when arguably the greatest striker to ever grace the English top flight singled him out for praise last year.

“Plea is doing well for Monchengladbach,” Henry told Goal, mentioning the former Nice goal-machine as a potential option for Didier Deschamps’ France team.

With Le10 Sport claiming that Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City are weighing up a big-money move for Plea this summer, the 27-year-old may finally be handed the opportunity to follow his idol to the Premier League.

"I've never seen such a degree of quality so often. If he gets a shot off in or around the penalty area, you can almost get ready to celebrate,” Gladbach boss Marco Rose told the Bundesliga’s official website of a man who is equally comfortable creating chances as he is scoring them – like a former Gunners captain, you might add.

With eight goals and eight assists this season, Plea’s speed, vision and versatility might just make him the perfect foil for the always red-hot Jamie Vardy.