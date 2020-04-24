Leicester City reportedly desire forward Rafael Benitez wanted

Leicester City are reportedly interested in Alassane Plea.

According to Le10 Sport, Leicester City are interested in signing Alassane Plea from Borussia Moenchengladbach in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Leicester have scouted Plea a number of times this season, especially in the past few months.

The report has claimed that the Premier League could make a very good offer for the 27-year-old forward.

Football in England and Germany is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Previous interest

This is not the first time that Plea has been linked with a move to a club in the Premier League.

Back in July 2018, Rafael Benitez - then in charge of Newcastle United - told The Chronicle that he wanted to sign the France international forward for the Magpies.

In June 2018, Foot Mercato claimed that Tottenham wanted to secure the services of the forward.

Stats

Plea has made 20 starts and two substitute appearances in the Bundesliga for Moenchengladbach so far this season, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The forward has also made three starts and two substitute appearances in the Europa League for the German club this campaign, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.