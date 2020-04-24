Quick links

Leicester City reportedly desire forward Rafael Benitez wanted

Alassane Plea of Borussia Monchengladbach celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Borussia Moenchengladbach at BayArena on...
Leicester City are reportedly interested in Alassane Plea.

Alassane Plea of Borussia Monchengladbach celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Red Bull Arena on...

According to Le10 Sport, Leicester City are interested in signing Alassane Plea from Borussia Moenchengladbach in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Leicester have scouted Plea a number of times this season, especially in the past few months.

The report has claimed that the Premier League could make a very good offer for the 27-year-old forward.

Football in England and Germany is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

 

Previous interest

This is not the first time that Plea has been linked with a move to a club in the Premier League.

Back in July 2018, Rafael Benitez - then in charge of Newcastle United - told The Chronicle that he wanted to sign the France international forward for the Magpies.

In June 2018, Foot Mercato claimed that Tottenham wanted to secure the services of the forward.

Stats

Plea has made 20 starts and two substitute appearances in the Bundesliga for Moenchengladbach so far this season, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The forward has also made three starts and two substitute appearances in the Europa League for the German club this campaign, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Alassane Plea of Borussia Moenchengladbach runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Allianz Arena on October 6, 2018 in...

