Kevin de Bruyne picks Liverpool star as his PL Player of the Season

The Manchester City man was many people's favourite to win the award but his choice is a Liverpool superstar.

Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne spoke to BT Sport today on their Early Kick Off show about this campaign's PFA Player of the Season award.

The Belgian has had a hugely impressive campaign for the defending Premier League champions this season. De Bruyne has eight goals and a stunning 17 assists in the league so far this season and is worthy of being named as the Player of the Season.

However, the 28-year-old feels that one other player in the league has had a better season than him and that's Liverpool's Sadio Mane.

He said: "I would say Mane. I think he has been the total package this year for Liverpool. He has been important, so if I had to choose somebody, I would choose Mane.”

Mane has been Liverpool's best player in terms of goals and assists. The Senegalese international has scored 14 goals and has provided nine assists in the league and he has been one of the biggest reasons why the Reds are where they are at the moment.

The likes of Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah are also in the running for the PFA crown but Mane might just have an edge over the rest, especially after de Bruyne's vote.

The awards ceremony was scheduled on the 26th of this month but that has been postponed due to everything that's going on in the world right now.

It is unlikely that it will take place anytime soon but when it eventually does, Mane has to be the favourite to win it for his performance this season.