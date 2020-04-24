Jamie Carragher takes his stance on Leeds United and Leicester City amid uncertainty

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United and Leicester City are having wonderful seasons.

Jamie Carragher has suggested in The Telegraph that Leeds United deserve to get promoted to the Premier League.

The former Liverpool star has also stated that Leicester City should play in the Champions League next season.

Leicester are third in the Premier League table at the moment with 53 points from 29 matches and are in the Champions League places.

Meanwhile, Leeds currently find themselves at the top of the Championship table with 71 points from 37 matches, a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and seven ahead of third-placed Fulham.

Carragher wrote in The Telegraph: “In the current circumstances, it is impossible for clubs with a chance of a trophy, Champions League qualification or promotion to publicly express an eagerness to continue because of the backlash that will follow; the accusation that they care more about their ambitions than the health of the nation.

“As a former Liverpool player, I acknowledge that restarting the season helps Liverpool towards the title. But based on the 29 games played, who can reasonably say Jurgen Klopp’s side do not deserve it?

“Based on the fixtures played, I also believe Leicester City deserve Champions League football and Leeds United to be promoted to the Premier League.”

Season to be called now?

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will get back underway.

According to The Guardian, UEFA have said that national leagues can end their season now and determine the final places based on sporting merit.

Perhaps the season could resume behind closed doors, but there are a lot of issues with that, and one should not be surprised if in the coming weeks, the authorities decide to end the campaign.