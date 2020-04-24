Quick links

Leeds United

Leicester City

Premier League

Championship

Jamie Carragher takes his stance on Leeds United and Leicester City amid uncertainty

Subhankar Mondal
Jamie Carragher during Soccer Aid 2019 at Stamford Bridge on June 16, 2019 in London, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United and Leicester City are having wonderful seasons.

Jamie Carragher looks on before the UEFA Champions League group H match between Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium on November 1, 2017 in London, United Kingdom.

Jamie Carragher has suggested in The Telegraph that Leeds United deserve to get promoted to the Premier League.

The former Liverpool star has also stated that Leicester City should play in the Champions League next season.

Leicester are third in the Premier League table at the moment with 53 points from 29 matches and are in the Champions League places.

Meanwhile, Leeds currently find themselves at the top of the Championship table with 71 points from 37 matches, a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and seven ahead of third-placed Fulham.

 

Carragher wrote in The Telegraph: “In the current circumstances, it is impossible for clubs with a chance of a trophy, Champions League qualification or promotion to publicly express an eagerness to continue because of the backlash that will follow; the accusation that they care more about their ambitions than the health of the nation.

“As a former Liverpool player, I acknowledge that restarting the season helps Liverpool towards the title. But based on the 29 games played, who can reasonably say Jurgen Klopp’s side do not deserve it?

“Based on the fixtures played, I also believe Leicester City deserve Champions League football and Leeds United to be promoted to the Premier League.”

Season to be called now?

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will get back underway.

According to The Guardian, UEFA have said that national leagues can end their season now and determine the final places based on sporting merit.

Perhaps the season could resume behind closed doors, but there are a lot of issues with that, and one should not be surprised if in the coming weeks, the authorities decide to end the campaign.

Jamie Carragher during Soccer Aid 2019 at Stamford Bridge on June 16, 2019 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch