Is Wilderness Festival 2020 cancelled? Everything we know so far

An announcement has been made, but is Wilderness Festival 2020 cancelled?

Under current circumstances, we're all witnessing an increase in temporary closures, cancellations and postponements.

In an earlier statement from Boris Johnson, we were all urged to cut out all non-essential contact and travel to further prevent the spread of the virus.

However, many ignored the PM's imperative address and stricter guidelines are now being enforced. The public has been told they must only leave the home for work (only if absolutely necessary), for exercise once a day alone or with a member of their household and for essential shopping, although this must be done as infrequently as possible.

These measures are being taken to avoid the virus being spread around households, so social gatherings are being dispersed on sight.

With that in mind, keen festivalgoers will be fully aware that the season is peering from just around the corner. There are doubts regarding whether many of them will go ahead or not, but what's happening with Wilderness Festival?

Is Wilderness Festival 2020 cancelled?

No, Wilderness Festival is being monitored but has not been cancelled. Currently, it's still set to go ahead on the confirmed date of Thursday, July 30th 2020.

Although the likes of Glastonbury have announced they're postponing until next year, a number of music festivals are still anticipating to go ahead, but of course, are constantly taking circumstances into consideration.

In an update, Wilderness Festival tweeted out [see below]: "Wilderness 2020 is proceeding as planned, and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone to Cornbury Park in August in 133 days. The safety and wellbeing of our artists, partners, festivalgoers and staff will, as always, be our top priority."

Continued: "Please, rest assured that we will be taking all the necessary steps over the coming weeks to monitor the current factors at play and ensure that we come to the most responsible decision for Season Ten. We will, of course, continue to communicate with you throughout this time."

Wilderness 2020: An Update pic.twitter.com/qPy9eFMLBh — Wilderness Festival (@WildernessHQ) March 19, 2020

Wilderness Festival 2020: Essential acts to see

Taking the above statement into consideration, it's still worth planning who you'll see across the weekend.

It's always good to have an idea of who you want to watch. Sure, we'd always recommend checking out some artists unknown to you, but there are a handful of music acts we wholeheartedly recommend you don't miss.

These would have to be Loyle Carner, Foals, Joy Crookes and Elder Island. There really is so much going on though across a landscape of different arts.

If you haven't already, be sure to follow the festival over on Twitter.

