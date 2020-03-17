Is Latitude Festival 2020 cancelled? Everything we know so far

Many events are facing uncertainty, but is Latitude Festival 2020 cancelled?

Festival season has been thrown into question this year, with many events facing cancellation or postponement.

Just weeks ago, Boris Johnson delivered the news many of us were anticipating. In a sincere statement, he announced that we must adhere to government guidelines, stay home and save lives.

In the speech, he included that we must only venture out for work if absolutely necessary, shopping for essentials as infrequently as possible and for exercise once a day if we wish.

Since then, so many music festivals have made the dreaded announcement.

For Latitude hopefuls, all eyes and ears are attentive right now. The likes of Glastonbury, Download, Isle of Wight and Lovebox have already called it, but has Latitude followed suit?

ABSURD PLANET: Who voices Mother Nature?

A busy food and drink stalls area during Latitude Festival on the 21st July 2019 in Southwold in the United Kingdom.

Is Latitude Festival 2020 cancelled?

Latitude Festival 2020 is, of course, being monitored. However, it hasn't been cancelled and is scheduled to go ahead on the confirmed date of Thursday, July 16th 2020, taking place across four days.

Other popular festivals such as Reading & Leeds and Creamfields are also still set to go ahead, but with updates coming every day, it's likely that the events could still be postponed as to ensure the safety of customers.

The most recent update on the Latitude Festival Twitter page came on March 14th 2020, which saw an announcement that Rina Sawayama would be joining the bill [see below tweet].

Be sure to follow them on Twitter for any potential updates.

Although punters are still set to flock to the site at Henham Park in July, there are still concerns as to how this will be achieved, as the travel and safety of both artists and customers are sure to prove an issue.

TEARJERKERS: The saddest films on Disney+

Forward thinking Pop from one of the UK's most exciting artists right now. We're thrilled to welcome @rinasawayama to the Latitude 2020 line up. ⚡



Discover the full lineup now, spanning music, comedy, theatre, film, podcasts, literary and more. https://t.co/ZP3i3GLIzr pic.twitter.com/4l5qRX80tA — Latitude Festival (@LatitudeFest) March 14, 2020

Must-see artists at Latitude 2020

As of right now, it's due to go ahead.

So, it's still worth considering who you should want to see on the bill should it go off without a hitch. There are so many great acts already announced, with this year's headline performances coming courtesy of Haim, Liam Gallagher and The Chemical Brothers.

It's also worth noting that Snow Patrol will be playing a special Sunday lunchtime set after they were unable to play last year.

Of the music acts already confirmed, we'd wholeheartedly recommend going to check out the likes of Haim, Michael Kiwanuka, Phoebe Bridgers, Stella Donnelly, Charli XCX, Keane, Kate Tempest, Confidence Man, The Beths and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.

SEE ALSO: Belsonic still set to go ahead

One of the very best things about Latitude, however, is discovering new music. It's arguably one of the best UK festivals for finding your new favourite musicians!

In other news, can you answer this classic riddle?

